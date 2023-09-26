Bethel students take part in annual Service Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a local college giving back to the community? Students and staff at Bethel took part in the 35th annual Service Day!

They were at more than 20 local spots around the Michiana area, including Unity Gardens. That’s where students laid down cardboard, dug mulch, and packed the garden beds.

It’s a way for the students to give back to the area that Bethel calls home.

“It doesn’t take a lot to just get out and help our neighbors, just help the community,” said Garrison Miller, a junior at Bethel. “This is just taking a couple of hours out of our day. This is just one day of the year when we have an organized thing. But, it’s just a really special thing, it’s just a really special thing to be able to come alongside those around you.”

Other locations included the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, John Young Middle School, and Hello Gorgeous.

All classes were canceled so that the campus could participate in the day of service.

