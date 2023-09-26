Ask the Doctor: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We had a different face join us this Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon!

Dr. Sloan Shah of the South Bend Clinic joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short to talk about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which begins Oct. 1.

What are the numbers like right now?

DR. SHAH : Over the last few decades, we did see increases in the diagnoses of breast cancer as our testing became much more sophisticated and accurate.

Over the last decade, I think we’ve kind of leveled off, a little bit of a plateau. But we still are seeing annually a 0.5% rise in the diagnosis of breast cancer.

Some of this is related to increased screening and the benefits of technology.

Walk us through a little bit about the screening because people might sometimes get intimidated by a mammogram, right?

DR. SHAH : A screening test is designed to be a test done on asymptomatic women —you have no symptoms; you don’t think anything is wrong. You go in and get a test, and the purpose is to find very early-stage disease.

Early-stage disease allows us to treat it easier, more accurate treatment, the treatment has less side effects and it’s tolerated better, as well as the survival. By getting a screening test, if we find localized disease in the breasts, 99%of women will survive more than five years. So, that’s the benefit of screening.

Going in to get that mammogram is super important. It sounds scary going in, but our mammography centers have gotten really good. They make it very comfortable. And every year you do it, it gets a little bit easier.

What can a Becky or Barbara do to check themselves? We know that’s not the best way, but they can also check themselves at home, right?

DR. SHAH : Doing your own self-breast exam and knowing your tissue is important. If you notice a change, obviously, that would alert you that something could be wrong.

But the majority of women actually don’t have many symptoms. They go in and have a screening exam, and on that exam they find something, and that would be an early diagnosis.

Knowing your tissue, if you notice a change, you need to call your doctor. Then, you need a diagnostic test.

But routine annual screening mammograms is the best way to prevent and find early breast cancer so that you can survive and have an easy treatment.

What about that woman out there that says, “I don’t have a family history, I’m going to push it off a couple of years”?

DR. SHAH : That’s the most common myth. The majority of people don’t have a high-risk factor or a family history. Only 15% of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer actually have a family history.

So, 85% of women who are diagnosed — they don’t have a risk factor. So, if you don’t get screened, you’re delaying your diagnosis and making your treatment much more difficult.

You talked to us off camera about men and their possibility of getting breast cancer. Tell us a little bit about that.

DR. SHAH : Each year, about 250,000 to 300,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and about 2,100 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

If you have a family member who is a man who developed breast cancer, that’s a high-risk marker. So, there’s a much higher chance that he may have a BRCA gene, which is a breast cancer gene also linked to some other cancers. And if family members have that, there is high-risk testing that they can do.

