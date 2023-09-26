525 Foundation talks substance misuse education at Youth Prevention Summit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Schools in the area headed to the Four Winds Convention Center for the Youth Prevention Summit on Tuesday.

Experts provided substance misuse education and refusal skills to middle and high school students. You can see the scene as students listened to talks given by the 525 Foundation, and their goal was to pass this information along in a new, exciting way to get kids listening...

“It’s super important to have those conversations, but this is just another way to get information to kids; we know kids learn from different ways, and bring in some exciting and fun speakers to our community to help spread that message of prevention is super exciting and super important,” said Becky Savage, founder of the 525 Foundation.

The 525 Foundation is a non-profit that educates teens and families about the dangers of drug use.

They weren’t the only ones there this morning as officials with the DEA, St. Joseph County Police Department, and Drug Free St. Joe County were all in attendance.

