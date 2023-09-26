16-year-old Three Rivers girl killed after getting hit by vehicle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old girl from Three Rivers is dead after deputies say she was hit by a vehicle late Monday night in St. Joseph County, Mich.

According to deputies, it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on US-131 near Broadway Road in Fabius Township.

Details are currently limited, but deputies say the girl died from her injuries. Her name is not being released until her family is notified.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

If you witnessed this incident, you’re asked to call Sgt. Brandon Dahl with the St. Joseph County sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045 ext. 311.

