16-year-old Three Rivers girl hit, killed by vehicle identified

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Deputies have identified the 16-year-old Three Rivers girl who died after she was hit by a vehicle late Monday night in St. Joseph County, Mich.

According to deputies, it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on US-131 near Broadway Road in Fabius Township.

Details on what led up to the crash are currently limited, but deputies say the girl died from her injuries. She was identified late Thursday afternoon as Emma Jean Thomas.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

If you witnessed this crash, you’re asked to call Sgt. Brandon Dahl with the St. Joseph County sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045 ext. 311.

