Advertise With Us

1 dead after boat pulled into dam’s spillway, authorities say

A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway....
A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway. (Fort Loudoun Dam on the Tennessee River Tennessee Valley Authority/Twitter)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - One person died after their boat was pulled into a dam’s spillway in Tennessee, according to authorities.

WVLT reports the accident took place on Fort Loudoun Lake.

On Tuesday, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said two men were aboard the boat, most likely fishing.

While on the lake, the boat was pulled into the spillway of Fort Loudoun Dam where it capsized.

Both men fell into the water. One of the men was rescued by an angler on another boat while the other was recovered dead at the dam.

The surviving man was taken to the hospital.

Officials recovered the boat for further analysis.

WVLT reports the man’s death marks the 24th boating death in the state this year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old girl dies in South Bend crash
Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Edwardsburg
Inmate death at Elkhart County Corrections facility under investigation
Deputies say a 1995 Suzuki motorcycle was heading south on State Road 19 when it left the road...
Argos man dies in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash
‘It’s getting to be ridiculous’: Community reacts to Saturday fight on Eddy Street

Latest News

FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple exec defends tech giant’s decision to make Google default search engine on Apple iPhones, Macs
525 Foundation talks substance misuse education at Youth Prevention Summit on Sept. 26, 2023.
525 Foundation talks substance misuse education at Youth Prevention Summit
525 Foundation speaks at Youth Prevention Summit
Elkhart hosting ‘largest RV dealer show on Earth’ this week
Elkhart hosting ‘largest RV dealer show on Earth’ this week
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86