What's Cooking: Community meals this week

Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - (WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find burgers, beef and noodles, and fried fish on the menu!

  • Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.
  • Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Sept. 28, kitchen open at 3 p.m. until sold out - Special: Beef and noodles served over mashed potatoes, $13; Caramel apple cheesecake, $6/slice. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.
  • Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Sept. 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
  • Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Sept. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
  • Fish Fry (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Next Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.
  • Fish Fry Buffet (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Next Friday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat perch, smelt, and pollack squares, macaroni & cheese, fries, onion rings, salads, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 6 to 12), $6. Family friendly environment.
  • Fish Fry (Tyner Community Building/Fire Station - 4836 French St., Tyner) Next Saturday, Oct. 7, from 4 p.m. until sold out - Dine-in or drive-thru carryout. Cost: adults/all carryout, $13; children (ages 10 and under), $6.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

