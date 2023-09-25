Top 20 showdown looms large following Notre Dame’s first loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “It falls on me.”

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman didn’t mince words when asked about his team’s final defensive play in Saturday’s 17-14 loss to Ohio State. The Irish defense only had 10 men on the field, and gave up a game-winning touchdown as a result.

“I have to do a better job to make sure our systems we have in place are executed,” he added. “We all have to own that and make sure things like that never happen.”

The loss was Notre Dame’s (4-1) first of the season, and dropped them two spots in the latest AP College Football Rankings, placing them now just outside the top 10 at #11.

“I think the biggest thing is we know we have a lot of season left,” said team captain JD Bertrand immediately following the loss.

Safety Thomas Harper echoed the same sentiment, saying, “We’re going to learn from it and just get back to the drawing board. I mean, we’ve still got a lot of season ahead of us, and we can still do all the things that we hope to accomplish.”

Their next test will be a top-20 game on the road against #17 Duke (4-0). ESPN’s College Gameday will head to Durham for the first time ever to highlight the game; the show was just in South Bend this past weekend for Notre Dame’s clash with the Buckeyes.

This will also be the second in a string of four straight primetime games for the Irish, which will be a new program record.

