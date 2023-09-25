Advertise With Us

Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say

Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing three people, including the toddler. (WJXT, family photos via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog.

Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatally struck and a third adult from the group was wounded. Witnesses told officers that two men fled in a car.

WJXT reported the 3-year-old victim was identified as Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews.

Stronko said the two adults killed and the one wounded were all in their 20s. Their names were not released. He did not release the condition of the wounded victim.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJXT.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joseph Wood
Mishawaka mayor’s son arrested for OWI after crash in South Bend
15-year-old Benton Harbor HS student dead after reported shooting
Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the...
Notre Dame’s visit to Duke to be featured game next weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Ohio State's Cade Stover (8) pushes Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison (20) over during the first...
No. 9 Irish lose to No. 6 Buckeyes 17-14 on last-second TD
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele...
Notre Dame drops to No. 11 in latest AP Poll after loss to Ohio State

Latest News

The walk started on State Street in Cassopolis and ended at Stone Lake Beach.
Dozens march in Walk of Hope in support of suicide awareness, prevention
High school hockey team volunteers to help Michiana veterans
66-year-old Elkhart man injured in Cass County motorcycle crash
Mishawaka mayor’s son arrested for OWI after crash in South Bend
15-year-old Benton Harbor HS student dead after reported shooting