South Bend Medical Foundation walks through blood donation process

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Red Cross says there is a shortage of blood nationwide, and the effects are still being felt here in Michiana.

That’s why the South Bend Medical Foundation is urging you to donate during this necessary time.

However, the donation process can have some people hesitant, whether it’s concerns over health, time, or just outright being scared. That’s why officials with the South Bend Medical Foundation joined 16 Morning News Now to try and break some of the stigma surrounded by blood donations.

Officials will walk you through check-ins, starting with registration at the front desk. You’ll answer some questions on your medical history to ensure you’re healthy enough to donate blood. This part of the process will also determine if your blood is clean enough to donate.

You’ll then finish up with a quick physical, which includes a blood pressure test and “prick” test to your finger to ensure that all vitals are in order.

After you’re checked-in and your physical has been approved, it’s time to roll the sleeve up and get to donating. The actual process of getting your blood drawn is fast, only lasting about five to 10 minutes on average to take the pint necessary.

And that pint can go on to save the lives of three people for just 15 minutes of your time, which is why it’s so important to donate.

“We need your blood,” said Mary Ann Gast, a blood donor specialist for the South Bend Medical Foundation. “We need all types of blood every single day. There’s always somebody in need, and if it was somebody in your family, you’d want it to be there.”

After that pint is drawn, it’s taken to an on-site lab to be prepared for testing by centrifuging the blood, or splitting the plasma from the red blood cell platelets.

And depending on your gender, your blood can help in different ways.

“With males, we can make two different types of products,” said Shannon Kreskai, medical lab technician for the South Bend Medical Foundation. “We can make red cells and fresh frozen plasma. All this helps with everyone with clotting factors when they’re bleeding, traumas, and things like that. Females, we don’t make fresh frozen products, but we turn that over to a company that will turn it into different products like reagents and other things that we need in the process of blood.”

The South Bend Medical Foundation donates to hospitals all around Michiana. If you’re interested in donating, the foundation hosts mobile blood drives, or you can visit in person at 3355 Douglas Road in South Bend.

You must be at least 16 years old and have parental consent to donate. You can schedule an appointment by clicking here.

