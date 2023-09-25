SBPD’s ‘Cops & Goblins’ Halloween event returning to Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details about a popular Halloween event here in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department’s “Cops & Goblins” Halloween event takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Four Winds Field. Tickets are free but limited, and each family member needs their own!

There are several locations where those interested can acquire tickets, including

South Bend Police Department Front Desk - 701 W. Sample St.

South Bend Cubs Den Team Store- 420 S. William St.

Charles Black Community Center- 3419 W. Washington St.

Martin’s Super Markets – 23 & Ironwood- 2081 South Bend Ave.

Martin’s Super Markets – Mayflower & Western- 525 S. Mayflower Road

Martin’s Super Markets – Erskine Plaza- 926 Erskine Plaza

The police department says any local businesses interested in passing out candy can send an email to SBPDOutreach@southbendin.gov.

