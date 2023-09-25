SBPD’s ‘Cops & Goblins’ Halloween event returning to Four Winds Field
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details about a popular Halloween event here in South Bend.
The South Bend Police Department’s “Cops & Goblins” Halloween event takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Four Winds Field. Tickets are free but limited, and each family member needs their own!
There are several locations where those interested can acquire tickets, including
- South Bend Police Department Front Desk - 701 W. Sample St.
- South Bend Cubs Den Team Store- 420 S. William St.
- Charles Black Community Center- 3419 W. Washington St.
- Martin’s Super Markets – 23 & Ironwood- 2081 South Bend Ave.
- Martin’s Super Markets – Mayflower & Western- 525 S. Mayflower Road
- Martin’s Super Markets – Erskine Plaza- 926 Erskine Plaza
The police department says any local businesses interested in passing out candy can send an email to SBPDOutreach@southbendin.gov.
