Advertise With Us

Pod of Gold: Unpacking Notre Dame’s deflating finish against Ohio State

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND — This was supposed to be Notre Dame football’s proclamation to the college football world. And in many ways, it was, except for the painful finish.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie unpack what went wrong in Notre Dame’s deflating 17-14 home loss to Ohio State Saturday night. And to nobody’s surprise, it starts with arithmetic.

This special edition of Pod of Gold was recorded live at the WNDU Studios in South Bend, home of the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show before each Notre Dame football game.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Wood
Mishawaka mayor’s son arrested for OWI after crash in South Bend
15-year-old Benton Harbor HS student dead after reported shooting
Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the...
Notre Dame’s visit to Duke to be featured game next weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Ohio State's Cade Stover (8) pushes Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison (20) over during the first...
No. 9 Irish lose to No. 6 Buckeyes 17-14 on last-second TD
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele...
Notre Dame drops to No. 11 in latest AP Poll after loss to Ohio State

Latest News

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan...
Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10
Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) kicks a field goal out of the hold of Rigoberto...
Matt Gay kicks 4 FGs over 50 yards, including OT winner, as Colts beat Ravens 22-19
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes as he is pressured by Atlanta Falcons...
Jared Goff throws and runs for TDs, helping the Lions bounce back with a 20-6 win over Falcons
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele...
Notre Dame drops to No. 11 in latest AP Poll after loss to Ohio State