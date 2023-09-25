Pod of Gold: Unpacking Notre Dame’s deflating finish against Ohio State

SOUTH BEND — This was supposed to be Notre Dame football’s proclamation to the college football world. And in many ways, it was, except for the painful finish.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie unpack what went wrong in Notre Dame’s deflating 17-14 home loss to Ohio State Saturday night. And to nobody’s surprise, it starts with arithmetic.

This special edition of Pod of Gold was recorded live at the WNDU Studios in South Bend, home of the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show before each Notre Dame football game.

