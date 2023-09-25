Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - A 60-year-old Edwardsburg man is dead after a head-on crash last week between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Chief Douglas Westrick of the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday on US-12 just east of E. Shore Drive.

According to police, a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old James Tevlin of Edwardsburg was in the westbound lane of US-12 traveling in the opposite direction when an oncoming vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Cassopolis man swerved into the eastbound lane to try to avoid the motorcycle.

As the Cassopolis man was trying to swerve out of the way, Tevlin reportedly tried to turn back into the eastbound lane. This led to a head-on collision between the motorcycle and the vehicle.

Police say Tevlin died form his injuries as he was being airlifted to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say Tevlin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

(WNDU)

