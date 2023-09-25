Advertise With Us

Man in hospital after Cass Co motorcycle crash

It happened on Sunday.
It happened on Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - A motorcycle crash in Cass County has landed one man in the hospital.

The Cass County Sheriff tells W-N-D-U that just before noon on Sunday, 66 year old Harry Kistie of Elkhart was heading north on Fir Road, north of Redfield Street in Milton Township. Police say he lost control of his bike laying it down and winding up in a ditch. EMS took Kistie to St. Joe Hospital in Mishawaka for treatment of his injuries. Police say Kistie wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

