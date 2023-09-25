LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project moves to second phase of construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second phase of the LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project in South Bend is officially underway.

LaSalle Avenue has been under construction since June as part of a multi-million-dollar plan to make safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

On Monday, construction moved to the north side of the street between Hill Street and the St. Joseph River. This means the following restrictions are in place:

The Hill Street and Niles Avenue intersections will only be open for westbound traffic to turn south.

You will still only be allowed to travel west on LaSalle Avenue from St. Louis Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

You will not be able to access LaSalle Avenue from the north in this vicinity during construction.

You can go south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and then east on Colfax Avenue to Eddy Street as a detour (see map below). Officials say access to all businesses in the impacted areas will be maintained during construction.

The LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project is expected to wrap up in November after the completion of the third phase of construction.

