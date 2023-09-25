LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project moves to second phase of construction

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second phase of the LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project in South Bend is officially underway.

LaSalle Avenue has been under construction since June as part of a multi-million-dollar plan to make safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

On Monday, construction moved to the north side of the street between Hill Street and the St. Joseph River. This means the following restrictions are in place:

  • The Hill Street and Niles Avenue intersections will only be open for westbound traffic to turn south.
  • You will still only be allowed to travel west on LaSalle Avenue from St. Louis Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
  • You will not be able to access LaSalle Avenue from the north in this vicinity during construction.
(WNDU)

You can go south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and then east on Colfax Avenue to Eddy Street as a detour (see map below). Officials say access to all businesses in the impacted areas will be maintained during construction.

The LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project is expected to wrap up in November after the completion of the third phase of construction.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

A map of the track maintenance.

Norfolk Southern to conduct track maintenance on several Mishawaka crossings

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Road crews will begin to work at the Hively Avenue crossing and work their way toward Twyckenham Drive.

Traffic

A map of the expected detour route

Portion of Ewing Avenue to close for road work

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The eastbound lane of Ewing Avenue from Prairie Avenue to Emerson Forest Parkway will close for water connection work on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Road Conditions

A map of the expected closure.

Lane restrictions in place at Ireland Road, Michigan Street due to paving

Updated: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The intersection at Ireland Road and Michigan Street will be placed under lane restrictions as it undergoes paving starting on Monday, Sept. 11.

Traffic

A map of the closure.

Portion of Snow Road closed for reconstruction

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Snow Road will be closed for road reconstruction from the Garr Road intersection to Red Bud Trail starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Latest News

Traffic

Portion of Rockne Drive closed for speed hump installations

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Weather permitting, the street is expected to reopen Saturday, Sept. 9.

Traffic

A map of the road closures.

Portion of W. First Street to be closed in Mishawaka

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The city of Mishawaka will be closing W. First Street to all traffic from West Street to Hill Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Traffic

‘I can’t get there because of construction’: When work on Douglas, LaSalle & Main will be done

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Carli Luca
None of the three projects are expected to be completed in time for Notre Dame football’s home opener, which is causing concern for those who rely on the influx of Golden Dome fans to make ends meet.

Traffic

Sidewalk project at Lincoln Way East, Capital Ave. expected to cause traffic delays

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Traffic patterns will be shifting on Lincoln Way East as workers build a sidewalk between Riviera Drive and Capital Avenue.

Traffic

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Both northbound and southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction between McKinley Avenue and Ardennes Avenue .

Traffic

S. West St., W. 8th St. intersection in Mishawaka closed for improvements

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The intersection will be closed for utility and right-of-way improvements through at least Aug. 18.