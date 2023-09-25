‘It’s getting to be ridiculous’: Community reacts to Saturday fight on Eddy Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Not all the fighting was confined to the football field on Saturday night during the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.

South Bend Police were called to a fight in progress at Eddy Street Commons south of campus at about 10:00 p.m.

At 10:00 p.m., the game would have still been going on. Police were called to what was described as a “large disturbance” in the 1200 block of N. Eddy.

Johnnie Johnson has lived in the 1100 block of Eddy Street for about 30 years now. That’s long enough for him to believe the best way to deal with the problems up the block is to nip it in the bud. “Push them out early on. If you see somebody, a crowd of people, they’re not supposed to be, you’ve got to keep them moving,” Johnson explained. “Has nothing to do with traffic. It has nothing to do with people going into establishments. It’s all about coming to show up, and to show out.”

Five people were arrested in Saturday night’s incident. Three are from South Bend, and two are from Mishawaka. All were arrested for interfering with officers who tried to break up the fight and clear the scene.

22-year-old Bryan Gillespie, Junior was later charged with a felony count of resisting law enforcement causing injury.

A felony count was also filed against 19-year-old Ayden Willocks for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.

Willocks was eventually involved in a traffic stop that netted marijuana and three guns—one of which is believed to have been stolen.

“I want to, you know, acknowledge that South Bend Police had the incident handled and under control in less than 15 minutes,” said South Bend Common Councilman Troy Warner. “They have a presence out there. They’ve increased their presence out there.”

A similar large disturbance took place at the same place back on the third of September—the Sunday night after the Tennessee State game.

“When I got back home from the game I saw a string of police cars on both sides of the street, streets blocked off, saw a girl in handcuffs,” Johnson recalls. “It’s getting to be ridiculous that people who come to the game to enjoy themselves have to witness the kind of turmoil that goes on.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.