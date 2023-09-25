Inmate death at Elkhart County Corrections facility under investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Elkhart County Corrections facility died early Monday morning.

Jail staff responded just after 1:50 a.m. to a medical emergency in the jail’s medical ward. Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel says Brent Dennis, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell.

Siegel says life-saving measures were attempted by jail medical staff and officers. Medics from the Concord Fire Department also responded and took over attempts to revive Dennis, but they were also unsuccessful.

As a matter of routine protocol, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation. The coroner was also notified.

Siegel says Dennis was arrested on Sept. 12 by Goshen City Police on three warrants involving theft, DUI, and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.