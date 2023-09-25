Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way midweek

Tuesday - Thursday rain percentages will be up. Many will likely pick-up a total of 0.50 to 1.00″ of rain.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain Expected as we Begin our Workweek
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a late day sprinkle or shower. High 78F. Low 58F. Wind ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and T-showers developing. Our greatest rain chance will arrive for the second half of Tuesday. High near 74F. Low 60F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with hit and miss showers throughout the day. High 70F. Low 58F. Wind ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will continue into the mid week, with the system exiting the Midwest by Thursday, with warmer and clearer skies replacing the rain and clouds by Friday, continuing into the weekend with above average, but comfy temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Wood
Mishawaka mayor’s son arrested for OWI after crash in South Bend
15-year-old Benton Harbor HS student dead after reported shooting
Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the...
Notre Dame’s visit to Duke to be featured game next weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Ohio State's Cade Stover (8) pushes Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison (20) over during the first...
No. 9 Irish lose to No. 6 Buckeyes 17-14 on last-second TD
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele...
Notre Dame drops to No. 11 in latest AP Poll after loss to Ohio State

Latest News

Ohio State snatches 17-14 victory over Notre Dame as time expires
The walk started on State Street in Cassopolis and ended at Stone Lake Beach.
Dozens march in Walk of Hope in support of suicide awareness, prevention
High school hockey team volunteers to help Michiana veterans
66-year-old Elkhart man injured in Cass County motorcycle crash