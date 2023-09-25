First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way midweek

How is it the last week of September already???



👉 Rain percentages increase Tuesday PM through Thursday. It continues to look more scattered and NOT a complete washout.



👉 By the weekend we "rinse and repeat" sunshine and highs near 80F. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/yfPvJkMt9u — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) September 25, 2023

MONDAY: mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a late day sprinkle or shower. High 78F. Low 58F. Wind ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and T-showers developing. Our greatest rain chance will arrive for the second half of Tuesday. High near 74F. Low 60F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with hit and miss showers throughout the day. High 70F. Low 58F. Wind ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will continue into the mid week, with the system exiting the Midwest by Thursday, with warmer and clearer skies replacing the rain and clouds by Friday, continuing into the weekend with above average, but comfy temperatures.

