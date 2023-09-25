Dozens march in Walk of Hope in support of suicide awareness, prevention

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - “You are not alone” was the message of the third annual Walk of Hope in Cassopolis.

Dozens came out Sunday afternoon in support of suicide awareness and prevention.

The League for Encouraging Empowerment (L.E.E.), which seeks to help those with mental illness as well as families affected by suicide, sponsored the walk.

The walk started on State Street in Cassopolis and ended at Stone Lake Beach. The event included speeches by therapists and suicide survivors.

“A lot of the people that are walking has had someone, they’re connected to someone, that has committed suicide,” explained Catrinka Johnson, who lost her son to suicide. “You may see a lot of hugging before the walk, you may see a lot of shedding of tears, and just us supporting one another, letting each other know that we are here for each other.”

“It’s a day-to-day struggle,” said Cynthia Lee, who participated in the walk for a third year after losing her son to suicide. “You never know what tomorrow will bring or how you’re going to feel because one day you’re okay and the next day you’re crying over your bowl of cereal because that was his favorite thing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

