Benton Harbor hosting free expungement event on Wednesday

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - New information on a life-changing event in Benton Harbor.

Community leaders are gearing up for a jam-packed, family-friendly event. The event is meant to help those still dealing with past mistakes as they work toward a brighter future.

As a part of Michigan Expungement Week, the Black and Brown Cannabis Guild and Present Pillars have teamed up for a free expungement event this Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 175 W. Main St.

The group will provide legal services, free childcare, as well as resources for employment if you do have a criminal record, and resources for continuing education assistance.

The Clean Slate Law was passed in Michigan in April of 2023 and gives some past offenders the opportunity to truly move forward with their lives. Some crimes are not eligible for expungement. It’s a very individualized process and also depends on the number of years gone by.

For those who are eligible, the founder and executive director of the Black and Brown Cannabis Guild, Denavvia Mojet, says taking advantage of the Clean Slate Law is critical to truly moving forward.

“We just want the community to have an opportunity to kind of move past that, past the trauma of that and some of those barriers so they can access housing, employment, education, scholarships, whatever it is that conviction stands in the way of,” Mojet told 16 News Now.

James Gunter, the founder of Present Pillars, says they make this a family-friendly event to ensure that childcare doesn’t keep anyone away.

“We try to minister to the entire family and also highlight that childcare is a huge issue in our community as well,” Gunter explained. “Whenever we have something with parents we have to make sure that their kids are accommodated.”

This is what you will need to do to set yourself up for that day:

Pre-registration is important;

Walk-ins are welcome but expect a wait;

The 50-question form will help legal services better assist you right away;

Valid identification so that you can receive your background check as part of the expungement process;

You do not need to be a current resident of the state to receive help, however, all convictions must have taken place in Michigan.

To learn more about the process, click here.

