Argos man dies in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old Argos man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle Sunday night in Kosciusko County.

Deputies were called around 8:05 p.m. to a single motorcycle crash on N. State Road 19 just north of W. State Road 10. They say a 1995 Suzuki motorcycle was heading south on State Road 19 when it left the road for an unknown reason.

The motorcycle went into a ditch and struck an embankment of a driveway in the 1000 block of State Road 19, causing the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Colton O. Brock of Argos, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County FACT team.

