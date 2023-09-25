Argos man dies in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash

Deputies say a 1995 Suzuki motorcycle was heading south on State Road 19 when it left the road for an unknown reason.(Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old Argos man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle Sunday night in Kosciusko County.

Deputies were called around 8:05 p.m. to a single motorcycle crash on N. State Road 19 just north of W. State Road 10. They say a 1995 Suzuki motorcycle was heading south on State Road 19 when it left the road for an unknown reason.

The motorcycle went into a ditch and struck an embankment of a driveway in the 1000 block of State Road 19, causing the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Colton O. Brock of Argos, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County FACT team.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

