66-year-old Elkhart man injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 66-year-old Elkhart man was taken to the hospital after deputies say he crashed his motorcycle Sunday morning in southwest Cass County.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on Fir Road just north of Redfield Street in Milton Township. Deputies say the the man was heading north on Fir when he lost control of his motorcycle, laid it down in the road, and ended up in a ditch.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is currently no word on his condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

(WNDU)

