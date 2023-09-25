5 arrested in connection to fight over weekend at Eddy Street Commons

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says five people were arrested in connection to a fight over the weekend at Eddy Street Commons.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. to the 1200 block of Eddy Street. As they were attempting to break up the fight, police say 22-year-old Bryan Gillespie, Jr. of South Bend went around two responding officers and punched another man in the face.

Bryan Gillespie then reportedly attempted to evade arrest by running from officers and actively resisted their attempts to take him into custody. He was ultimately detained and arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

As officers were detaining Bryan Gillespie, two women reportedly attempted to intervene. The women, identified as 18-year-old Brianna Gillespie of South Bend and 24-year-old Mya Velez of South Bend, were arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct. Police say Brianna Gillespie was also arrested for having a fake ID.

As responding officers attempted to help disperse the crowds, police say 21-year-old Sergio Rivera of Mishawaka disregarded officers’ requests to leave and was ultimately arrested on several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Before the crowd was fully dispersed, officers saw three males brandishing firearms and running away from police behind a nearby business.

Officers caught up with the group near a vehicle, which ended up taking off. However, the vehicle didn’t get very far, as it was quickly stopped at Eddy Street and Napoleon Street due to other police vehicles blocking the intersection.

Police say three firearms, one of which was stolen, were found inside the vehicle. Officers also found what they believe to be some marijuana.

As a result, 19-year-old Ayden Willocks of Mishawaka was arrested on several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

All five arrested individuals were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where they await formal charging decisions from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Three South Bend police officers suffered minor injuries during these incidents, all of which remain under investigation.

(South Bend Police Department)

