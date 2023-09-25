2nd Chance Pet: Indy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a bunny named Indy!

Indy is only about a year old. Stanton says she loves to snuggle and is the softest thing in the world!

Stanton wants to remind you that this bunny is a 10-year commitment, so you have to be willing to take that on if you want to adopt her.

To find out if Indy is a good fir for your home, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Indy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

