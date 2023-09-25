16-year-old girl dies in South Bend crash

(Arizona's Family)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old girl is dead, and her father is critically injured after a crash involving three vehicles over the weekend in South Bend.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Dubail Street. Officials say he first vehicle, driven by a 47-year-old South Bend man, was traveling south on Prairie when it struck a second vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old South Bend man, that was traveling though the intersection at Dubail.

The first vehicle then struck the third vehicle, which was stopped at the intersection. That vehicle was driven by a 65-year-old South Bend man.

Officials say a 16-year-old passenger in the first vehicle, identified as Caroline Dingman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father, who was driving the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. His current condition is unknown.

According to officials, the other two drivers suffered minor injuries and are cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

