Ohio State faithful make trip to South Bend for big game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just off Angela Boulevard, an encampment sprung up Saturday morning. These Buckeyes brought their RVs and set up a full-blown Ohio State caravansary.

I had heard Ohio State fans travel well. And when I saw this set up when I rode my bike Saturday morning, I knew it was true.

David Oswald had his mother’s mouthwatering whiskey sour recipe ready to sample shortly after this red dawn.

“My dad went to Notre Dame. My mom went to Saint Mary’s. I went to Ohio State and the kids all went to Ohio State, and so we’re here to celebrate them and we’re here to celebrate the game,” David explained.

Brandon Huffman believes the Buckeyes are on a tailgating tour of the football free world.

“Ohio State’s big and it’s great, but it doesn’t have the best tailgating,” Brandon said. “So, we like to go out and see some of the other good tailgates around the country and stuff. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun.”

John Trapp thinks his fellow Ohio State fans travel well because the football program is simply that big.

“Columbus is big enough to have a pro team, but they don’t,” John said. “So, Ohio State is the pro team, and the alumni base is huge. It’s the biggest school in the country, or maybe second behind Texas. It’s a pride thing. I think we’ve got the reputation for traveling, so everyone likes to keep it up.”

John told me this trip to South Bend was the 13th trip he and his well-equipped RV have made for an Ohio State away game.

