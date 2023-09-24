Notre Dame’s visit to Duke to be featured game next weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.(GREG SWIERCZ, SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The football crew for ESPN’s “College GameDay” is making its first-ever trip to Durham, N.C., next weekend when the Duke Blue Devils host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The show made the announcement late Saturday night on social media after coming to South Bend this weekend for Notre Dame’s top-10 tilt with Ohio State. However, this news likely doesn’t carry as much excitement for the Irish faithful after Notre Dame lost to the Buckeyes in heartbreaking fashion.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Duke basketball has hosted GameDay a record 12 times, but the football crew of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee will be on campus as a whole for the first time.

The Blue Devils (4-0) will be the second straight ranked opponent for the Irish (4-1). Next Saturday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

