Notre Dame’s visit to Duke to be featured game next weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The football crew for ESPN’s “College GameDay” is making its first-ever trip to Durham, N.C., next weekend when the Duke Blue Devils host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The show made the announcement late Saturday night on social media after coming to South Bend this weekend for Notre Dame’s top-10 tilt with Ohio State. However, this news likely doesn’t carry as much excitement for the Irish faithful after Notre Dame lost to the Buckeyes in heartbreaking fashion.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Duke basketball has hosted GameDay a record 12 times, but the football crew of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee will be on campus as a whole for the first time.

The Blue Devils (4-0) will be the second straight ranked opponent for the Irish (4-1). Next Saturday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.