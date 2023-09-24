Notre Dame drops to No. 11 in latest AP Poll after loss to Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has dropped two spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (4-1) slipped from No. 9 to No. 11 after suffering a heartbreaking loss Saturday night to No. 6 Ohio State on a last-second touchdown. The Buckeyes moved up to No. 4 after winning the top-10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame will face a second straight ranked opponent next Saturday when it visits Duke, who jumped up to No. 17 this week.

The top three in this week’s top 10 remain unchanged, with Georgia, Michigan, and Texas holding those top three spots, respectively.

Meanwhile, there are three new teams in this week’s poll. Missouri, Kansas, and Fresno State round out the bottom of the poll. All three teams are 4-0 on the season.

Three teams dropped out of the poll to make way for the aforementioned newcomers — Colorado, UCLA, and Iowa. The Buffaloes were blown out by Oregon, as were the Hawkeyes to Penn State. The Bruins suffered a close lose to Utah.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

Georgia (4-0) Michigan (4-0) Texas (4-0) Ohio State (4-0) Florida State (4-0) Penn State (4-0) Washington (4-0) USC (4-0) Oregon (4-0) Utah (4-0) Notre Dame (4-1) Alabama (3-1) LSU (3-1) Oklahoma (4-0) North Carolina (4-0) Washington State (4-0) Duke (4-0) Miami (FL) (4-0) Oregon State (3-1) Ole Miss (3-1) Tennessee (3-1) Florida (3-1) Missouri (4-0) Kansas (4-0) Fresno State (4-0)

