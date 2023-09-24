No. 9 Irish lose to No. 6 Buckeyes 17-14 on last-second TD

Ohio State's Cade Stover (8) pushes Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison (20) over during the first...
Ohio State's Cade Stover (8) pushes Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison (20) over during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Associated Press)
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - The hearts of the Irish faithful were broken Saturday night as they watched a victory over a top-10 team slip out of Notre Dame’s hands.

Chip Trayanum plunged across the goal line from a yard out with 1 second left to lift No. 6 Ohio State over the No. 9 Irish. Jayden Fielding’s ensuing extra point sealed the deal, allowing the Buckeyes to escape South Bend with a 17-14 win.

Trayanum’s score capped a gutty game-winning drive by Kyle McCord and the Buckeyes (4-0) that included a fourth-down conversion and a third-and-19 completion that got Ohio State to the Notre Dame 1 with time for two plays.

After an incomplete pass on first down, the Buckeyes went to a running play with 3 seconds left, taking advantage of an overloaded defense to one side and only 10 defenders on the field for the Fighting Irish (4-1).

Prior to Ohio State’s final drive, Notre Dame appeared to be in control after Sam Hartman threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rico Flores Jr. with 8:22 to go for a 14-10 lead. But the Notre Dame defense couldn’t preserve it.

The Buckeyes have now won six straight over the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 1936.

Ohio State only led by 3 at halftime and appeared to have taken control when the Buckeyes stopped Hartman on fourth-and-1, and on the next play, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s block sprung TreVeyon Henderson for a 61-yard sprint down the sideline to make it 10-0 early in the third quarter.

The Irish finally got on the board when running back Gi’Bran Payne took a direct snap and scored on a 1-yard run. Hartman then capped a 96-yard TD drive with the TD pass to Flores.

Notre Dame plays a second straight ranked opponent next Saturday when it visits No. 18 Duke. ESPN’s College GameDay has already announced on social media that it will be heading to Durham for the matchup after coming to South Bend this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the...

Notre Dame’s visit to Duke to be featured game next weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Blue Devils (4-0) will be the second straight ranked opponent for the Irish (4-1).

College

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, right, catches a pass against Maryland defensive back...

Michigan State falls at home to Maryland 31-9

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Michigan State has dropped its first two games under Harlon Barnett, who was appointed interim coach to replace Mel Tucker.

College

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs the ball against Rutgers in the second half of...

No. 2 Michigan starts slow but finishes strong in a 31-7 win over Rutgers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 18-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan late in the first half and No. 2 Michigan went on to beat Rutgers 31-7 on Saturday with coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline for the first time since serving a school-imposed three-game suspension.

College

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs between Purdue defensive backs Marquis Wilson (16)...

Badgers’ ground game overwhelms Boilermakers in 38-17 victory

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The defending Big Ten West champions opened this season with so much promise under new coach Ryan Walters. But after four games, the Boilermakers have just one win.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Seeing Green: LED wristband provided with each seat for Notre Dame’s ‘Green Out’

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Each one is programmed to a specific seat because there’s going to be a synced up light show to light the stadium green.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Fans pumped for battle between Buckeyes, Irish

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
16 Sports talked with fans for both teams on what they expect for Saturday night’s top 10 showdown.

Countdown to Kickoff

A ‘Leg’ Up: Irish riding the leg of Spencer Shrader

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
When Notre Dame rolled out Spencer Shrader for a 54-yard field goal at NC State, it wasn’t just blind faith. In fact, this coaching staff says they’ve seen him hit from even further away.

Countdown to Kickoff

Know Your Opponent: Numerous connections between Buckeyes, Irish

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders, Julianne Pelusi and 16 News Now
This will only be the eighth meeting all-time between the Buckeyes and the Irish, and it’s the first time they’ve played at Notre Dame Stadium since 1996. But they’re familiar with each other’s programs.

Countdown to Kickoff

Clash of the Titans: Ohio State legend Archie Griffin talks big matchup at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Whether you’re a fan of the oldest marching band in the country, or “The Best Damn Band in the Land,” football has been the passion of both schools for a very long time.

Countdown to Kickoff

The Ohio State University band director returns to ND Stadium

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
From Script Ohio, to the dotting of the “I”, this band often goes viral for their complex choreography and sensational sound.