Advertise With Us

Indiana outlasts Akron 29-27 in four overtimes

Indiana linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar (7) celebrates after his team defeated Akron in four...
Indiana linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar (7) celebrates after his team defeated Akron in four overtimes of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson turned a trick play on a mandatory two-point conversion in the fourth overtime into a scoring pass to DeQuece Carter, and Akron’s conversion pass on the ensuing possession fell incomplete as the Hoosiers held on for a 29-27 victory Saturday night.

Cam Camper caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Christian Turner ran 13 times for 67 yards and a TD as the Hoosiers (2-2) recovered from blowing a 17-10 lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Indiana was outgained 474-282 on a night the teams combined for 15 penalties and five turnovers. Louis Moore shined on defense for the Hoosiers with two interceptions, one of which he returned 22 yards for a TD at the 5:56 mark of the third quarter to give Indiana a 14-10 lead.

Akron (1-3) missed a 32-yard field goal that would have won the game on the final play of regulation. Quarterback DJ Irons threw for 194 yards and ran for 141 yards and two TDs. Lorenzo Lingard carried 13 times for 141 yards, including a 71-yard scoring run that made it 17-17 with 3:34 left in regulation.

Akron opened the first overtime with a 10-yard touchdown run by Irons on a third-and-9 play. Indiana responded with a 12-yard TD catch by Camper. After the Hoosiers went ahead 27-24, Dante Jackson’s 23-yard field goal tied it after the second OT period.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Akron: A 16.5-point underdog, the Zips narrowly missed out on what would have been a signature win for second-year coach Joe Moorehead as he attempts to make his mark on a program that dropped to 0-4 all time against Indiana.

Indiana: The Hoosiers’ struggles revealed a number of problems. Their two losses were understandable, considering Ohio State and Louisville are each 4-0. Akron, however, went 2-10 last season and was picked to finish fifth in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division. The offense must improve as the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play.

UP NEXT

Akron: The Zips open MAC play next Saturday when they host Buffalo.

Indiana: The Hoosiers play next Saturday at Maryland.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 6 in Indiana, Week 5 in Michigan
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Herbie Taylor, a 6-year-old from Chicago, loves chicken fingers. He loves football. And he’s...
Young cancer survivor meets former Notre Dame quarterback
Actor Vince Vaughn talks to fans between periods of an NHL hockey game between the Arizona...
Vince Vaughn selected as guest picker for ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ in South Bend
Campus buzzing on eve of primetime matchup between Ohio State, Notre Dame

Latest News

Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the...
Notre Dame’s visit to Duke to be featured game next weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Ohio State's Cade Stover (8) pushes Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison (20) over during the first...
No. 9 Irish lose to No. 6 Buckeyes 17-14 on last-second TD
Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, right, catches a pass against Maryland defensive back...
Michigan State falls at home to Maryland 31-9
Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs the ball against Rutgers in the second half of...
No. 2 Michigan starts slow but finishes strong in a 31-7 win over Rutgers