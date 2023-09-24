Indiana outlasts Akron 29-27 in four overtimes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson turned a trick play on a mandatory two-point conversion in the fourth overtime into a scoring pass to DeQuece Carter, and Akron’s conversion pass on the ensuing possession fell incomplete as the Hoosiers held on for a 29-27 victory Saturday night.

Cam Camper caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Christian Turner ran 13 times for 67 yards and a TD as the Hoosiers (2-2) recovered from blowing a 17-10 lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Indiana was outgained 474-282 on a night the teams combined for 15 penalties and five turnovers. Louis Moore shined on defense for the Hoosiers with two interceptions, one of which he returned 22 yards for a TD at the 5:56 mark of the third quarter to give Indiana a 14-10 lead.

Akron (1-3) missed a 32-yard field goal that would have won the game on the final play of regulation. Quarterback DJ Irons threw for 194 yards and ran for 141 yards and two TDs. Lorenzo Lingard carried 13 times for 141 yards, including a 71-yard scoring run that made it 17-17 with 3:34 left in regulation.

Akron opened the first overtime with a 10-yard touchdown run by Irons on a third-and-9 play. Indiana responded with a 12-yard TD catch by Camper. After the Hoosiers went ahead 27-24, Dante Jackson’s 23-yard field goal tied it after the second OT period.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Akron: A 16.5-point underdog, the Zips narrowly missed out on what would have been a signature win for second-year coach Joe Moorehead as he attempts to make his mark on a program that dropped to 0-4 all time against Indiana.

Indiana: The Hoosiers’ struggles revealed a number of problems. Their two losses were understandable, considering Ohio State and Louisville are each 4-0. Akron, however, went 2-10 last season and was picked to finish fifth in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division. The offense must improve as the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play.

UP NEXT

Akron: The Zips open MAC play next Saturday when they host Buffalo.

Indiana: The Hoosiers play next Saturday at Maryland.

