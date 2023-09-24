FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend Remaining Warm and Dry, Rain in the Workweek

TONIGHT: Cool temperatures as skies remain clear. Low 50. Winds calm and variable.

TOMORROW: Another nice day with skies beginning clear, gaining clouds into the afternoon. High 77. Winds E 10-15.

MONDAY: Rain chances enter the mix, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Low 56. High 75. Rain chances 20%, increasing to 30% overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will increase into Tuesday and Wednesday, with a good dousing of rain expected for most of Michiana. We will dry out into the late week, with warmer temps expected into next weekend and the extended forecast.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.