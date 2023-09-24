Advertise With Us

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend Remaining Warm and Dry, Rain in the Workweek

Sunday remain beautiful, with a good rain headed our way early this workweek
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Cool temperatures as skies remain clear. Low 50. Winds calm and variable.

TOMORROW: Another nice day with skies beginning clear, gaining clouds into the afternoon. High 77. Winds E 10-15.

MONDAY: Rain chances enter the mix, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Low 56. High 75. Rain chances 20%, increasing to 30% overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will increase into Tuesday and Wednesday, with a good dousing of rain expected for most of Michiana. We will dry out into the late week, with warmer temps expected into next weekend and the extended forecast.

Campus buzzing on eve of primetime matchup between Ohio State, Notre Dame

Ohio State faithful make trip to South Bend for big game


