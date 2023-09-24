Advertise With Us

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain Expected as we Begin our Workweek

After a nice weekend, Mother Nature brings us some much needed rainfall
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain Expected as we Begin our Workweek
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT
TONIGHT: Cool and calm into the overnight with not too chilly temperatures. Low 57. Light east winds.

MONDAY: Rain chances enter Michiana in the afternoon and evening, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. High 74. Rain chances 20%, increasing to 30% overnight.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers become more widespread with up to a half inch of rain for some of Michiana. Low 59. High 73. Rain chances 60%. Winds SE 10-15.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will continue into the mid week, with the system exiting the Midwest by Thursday, with warmer and clearer skies replacing the rain and clouds by Friday, continuing into the weekend with above average, but comfy temperatures.

