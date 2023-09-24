15-year-old Benton Harbor HS student dead after reported shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Benton Harbor.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says officers were called just after 2:10 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Brunson Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an injured 15-year-old boy.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released, but police say he is a student at Benton Harbor High School.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say it is “an isolated matter and all persons involved have been identified and interviewed” and “names are being withheld due to the age of those involved.”

The incident remains under investigation and will be reviewed by the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.