Seeing Green: LED wristband provided with each seat for Notre Dame’s ‘Green Out’

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As fans make their way into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night, they’ll be greeted with a special wristband to help contribute to the “Green Out” against Ohio State.

Each seat will have a bracelet from the Rockne Athletics Fund. Each one is programmed to a specific seat (so that means no trading) because there’s going to be a synced up light show to light the stadium green.

The wristbands also have a QR code offering discounts for the bookstore online.

10 fans will win prizes, including signed memorabilia.

