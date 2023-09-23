Seeing Green: LED wristband provided with each seat for Notre Dame’s ‘Green Out’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As fans make their way into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night, they’ll be greeted with a special wristband to help contribute to the “Green Out” against Ohio State.

Each seat will have a bracelet from the Rockne Athletics Fund. Each one is programmed to a specific seat (so that means no trading) because there’s going to be a synced up light show to light the stadium green.

The wristbands also have a QR code offering discounts for the bookstore online.

10 fans will win prizes, including signed memorabilia.

