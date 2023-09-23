Advertise With Us

Michigan State falls at home to Maryland 31-9

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, right, catches a pass against Maryland defensive back...
Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, right, catches a pass against Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Taulia Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Maryland’s defense forced five turnovers Saturday as the Terrapins beat Michigan State 31-9.

For the first time since the season-opener against Towson, Maryland did not fall behind by 14-0 at the start of the game.

Tagovailoa, who completed 21 of 36 passes for 223 yards, led the Terrapins (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) to touchdowns on three of their four first-half drives and a 21-3 halftime lead. He had scoring throws of 1 yard to Sean Greeley and 12 yards to Tyrese Chambers before plowing up the middle on a 1-yard touchdown run. Tagovailoa added a 31-yarder to Octavian Smith Jr. late in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans (2-2, 0-1) were able to drive multiple times deep into Maryland territory, including to the 1-yard line, but were held to a 37-yard field goal by Jonathan Kim late in the second quarter and and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Noah Kim to Tyrell Henry in the third quarter.

Michigan State has dropped its first two games under Harlon Barnett, who was appointed interim coach to replace Mel Tucker, who was suspended Sept. 10 pending the results of an outside investigation into a USA Today report that alleged he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year. The school announced Monday that Tucker will be fired without compensation for misconduct involving Tracy.

HISTORIC WIN

It is the first time Maryland has won at Michigan State since the Terrapins upset the No. 2-ranked Spartans in 1950. Maryland has also won its first four games of the season by at least 18 points for the first time since 1913.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: While much attention has been on the offense, the Terrapins’ defense has been impressive. Maryland has allowed only four offensive touchdowns in the first four games and have forced 11 turnovers, including three interceptions and two fumbles against Michigan State.

MSU: After giving up a school-record 713 yards to Washington last week, the Spartans’ defense, which has little depth, has been hit with injuries. They were missing three defensive starters in cornerback Charles Brantley, linebacker Jacoby Windmon and defensive lineman Khris Bogle, plus key backups Marqui Lowery Jr. and Dre Butler.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Indiana on Saturday.

MSU: At Iowa on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Vince Vaughn talks to fans between periods of an NHL hockey game between the Arizona...
Vince Vaughn selected as guest picker for ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ in South Bend
Officers found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 500 block of S....
Victim of deadly shooting in Elkhart identified
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 6 in Indiana, Week 5 in Michigan
Mike and Lauren hug after a heart scare at the Notre Dame football game in 2022.
‘She was my guardian angel’: Nurse saves fan during Notre Dame football game
Fugitive Friday: September 22, 2023

Latest News

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs the ball against Rutgers in the second half of...
No. 2 Michigan starts slow but finishes strong in a 31-7 win over Rutgers
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs between Purdue defensive backs Marquis Wilson (16)...
Badgers’ ground game overwhelms Boilermakers in 38-17 victory
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 6 in Indiana, Week 5 in Michigan
Seeing Green: LED wristband provided with each seat for Notre Dame’s ‘Green Out’