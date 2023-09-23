Know Your Opponent: Numerous connections between Buckeyes, Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not too often we get treated to Ohio State visiting South Bend.

This will only be the eighth meeting all-time between the Buckeyes and the Irish, and it’s the first time they’ve played at Notre Dame Stadium since 1996.

But they’re familiar with each other’s programs.

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said this week he’s not putting any thought into playing his alma mater and he’s not too worried about that 21-10 loss at the shoe to kick off last season.

Freeman is also avoiding any talk about his Buckeye transfer Javonte Jean-Baptiste. His defensive end was on the winning end of that matchup last year with Ohio State, but freeman says the focus is on right now.

“If you want to have a great outcome, that’s what it’s going to take, Javontae. So, the constant reminder, because you’re right, he was there last year. He knows a lot of those guys. And so, the ability to continue to remind him: this is what you need to keep telling yourself and this is what you need to do to have success,” Freeman said.

Former Irish receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. will be in Scarlet and Gray this time around, as the Buckeyes poached him from Notre Dame this offseason and moved him to corner.

Ohio State took linebackers coach James Laurinitis this offseason, too, with Laurinitis going back to his alma mater.

Another connection... does Liam Eichenberg ring a bell? The Notre Dame guard now with the Miami Dolphins will be watching little brother and Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg try to break through that Irish offensive line Saturday night.

