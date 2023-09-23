Advertise With Us

Irish fans excited for top-10 matchup vs. Ohio State

A young Irish fan holds up a custom-made sign before Notre Dame takes on Ohio State in South...
A young Irish fan holds up a custom-made sign before Notre Dame takes on Ohio State in South Bend.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a lot of hype surrounding the Notre Dame Ohio State game, but even though the game isn’t until later Saturday evening, that didn’t stop fans from getting out early and tailgating.

Fans started arriving at Eddy Street and near the Linebacker Lounge before the sun came up, all centered around that 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Both Irish and Buckeye fans took part in grilling classic gameday fare like hotdogs, burgers, and breakfast burritos, but some went all out with crab boils and other uncommon cuisine choices.

Fans tell us that while they hope their team comes out on top, they are looking forward to a top-10 matchup between two of the premier programs in the country.

“We’ve been here since 3 a.m. College Gameday was awesome; it’s an awesome experience to be here and just living in this environment,” said Notre Dame fan Miles Lemere. “I’ve never experienced something like this, and it was a lot of fun today, and we still have a long way to go.”

Notre Dame returns home on Oct. 14 to clash against bitter rival USC.

This is the 11th time College Gameday has visited Notre Dame and the third time the show has been live to preview Notre Dame v. Ohio State.

