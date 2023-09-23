Helping others: community members support Domestic Violence Shelter & Resource Center Clean-Up Party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Coming together to help domestic violence victims in need.

That’s what H.O.T. -- Hear Our Tears-- along with the help of other community members and sponsors.

The Safe House is located at 1022 N Brookfield St.

“We are trying to make sure that we have a safe place for mothers and children that are in domestic violence situations,” Dr. Vida Harley, with Women Entrepreneurs, Inc., tells 16 News Now. “It’s also going to be a resource center where they can come and get resources, get support, some counseling, support, mentoring, whatever it is that they need. And it’s time for us to make a change in our community.”

The purpose of Saturday’s event? To establish a new shelter and resource center, upgrade facilities, and support the safety and overall well-being of domestic abuse survivors.

The H.O.T. Safe House currently needs clean-up help, and is seeking donations for major repairs and upgrades.

