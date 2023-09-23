Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 6 in Indiana, Week 5 in Michigan
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and what better way to gear up for a big weekend of college football here in Michiana than with some big-time games on the high school gridiron!
Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:
INDIANA
Mishawaka 34, Warsaw 11
Northridge 14, Wawasee 7
NorthWood 42, Plymouth 7
Concord 42, Goshen 0
Penn 41, Marian 13
Elkhart 26, South Bend Saint Joseph 17
New Prairie 49, Adams 0
Riley 26, Washington 0
Tippecanoe Valley 35, Jimtown 14
John Glenn 42, Bremen 0
Knox 21, LaVille 13
North Judson 56, South Central 24
Winamac 45, Culver 14
Triton 27, Pioneer 16
North White 14, Caston 6
Merrillville 40, LaPorte 0
Michigan City 27, Lake Central 24
Kankakee Valley 17, Culver Academies 14
Fairfield 28, Angola 12
Lakeland 49, Central Noble 6
Eastside 49, Prairie Heights 13
Peru 34, Rochester 23
Lewis Cass 52, Whitko 6
MICHIGAN
Buchanan 20, Brandywine 16
Dowagiac 27, Benton Harbor 26
Lakeshore 35, Kalamazoo Central 14
Portage Central 35, St. Joseph 18
Edwardsburg 35, Otsego 34
Niles 61, Sturgis 21
Vicksburg 45, Three Rivers 12
Cassopolis 28, Decatur 18
White Pigeon 24, Centreville 8
Constantine 35, Watervliet 0
Saugatuck 69, Coloma 0
8-Player Games
Marcellus 2, Bloomingdale 0 (Forfeit)
Bridgman 68, Eau Claire 8
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Red Arrow Raiders
Twin Cities Sharks 38, Wyoming Lee 36
Mendon 80, Burr Oak 18
Saturday Game
Litchfield at Colon
