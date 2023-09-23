Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 6 in Indiana, Week 5 in Michigan

(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and what better way to gear up for a big weekend of college football here in Michiana than with some big-time games on the high school gridiron!

Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:

INDIANA

Mishawaka 34, Warsaw 11

Northridge 14, Wawasee 7

NorthWood 42, Plymouth 7

Concord 42, Goshen 0

Penn 41, Marian 13

Elkhart 26, South Bend Saint Joseph 17

New Prairie 49, Adams 0

Riley 26, Washington 0

Tippecanoe Valley 35, Jimtown 14

John Glenn 42, Bremen 0

Knox 21, LaVille 13

North Judson 56, South Central 24

Winamac 45, Culver 14

Triton 27, Pioneer 16

North White 14, Caston 6

Merrillville 40, LaPorte 0

Michigan City 27, Lake Central 24

Kankakee Valley 17, Culver Academies 14

Fairfield 28, Angola 12

Lakeland 49, Central Noble 6

Eastside 49, Prairie Heights 13

Peru 34, Rochester 23

Lewis Cass 52, Whitko 6

MICHIGAN

Buchanan 20, Brandywine 16

Dowagiac 27, Benton Harbor 26

Lakeshore 35, Kalamazoo Central 14

Portage Central 35, St. Joseph 18

Edwardsburg 35, Otsego 34

Niles 61, Sturgis 21

Vicksburg 45, Three Rivers 12

Cassopolis 28, Decatur 18

White Pigeon 24, Centreville 8

Constantine 35, Watervliet 0

Saugatuck 69, Coloma 0

8-Player Games

Marcellus 2, Bloomingdale 0 (Forfeit)

Bridgman 68, Eau Claire 8

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Red Arrow Raiders

Twin Cities Sharks 38, Wyoming Lee 36

Mendon 80, Burr Oak 18

Saturday Game

Litchfield at Colon

