Community members support Domestic Violence Shelter & Resource Center Clean-Up Party

The Safe House is located at 1022 N Brookfield Street in South Bend.
The Safe House is located at 1022 N Brookfield Street in South Bend.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Coming together to help domestic violence victims in need.

That’s what H.O.T. — Hear Our Tears — did Saturday, along with the help of other community members and sponsors.

The purpose of Saturday’s event? To establish a new shelter and resource center, upgrade facilities, and support the safety and overall well-being of domestic abuse survivors.

“We are trying to make sure that we have a safe place for mothers and children that are in domestic violence situations,” said Dr. Vida Harley with Women Entrepreneurs, Inc. “It’s also going to be a resource center where they can come and get resources, get support, some counseling, support, mentoring, whatever it is that they need. And it’s time for us to make a change in our community.”

The H.O.T. Safe House currently needs clean-up help and is seeking donations for major repairs and upgrades. To learn more, click here.

The Safe House is located at 1022 N Brookfield Street in South Bend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Irish fans tailgating outside Linebacker, Belmont

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

A young Irish fan holds up a custom-made sign before Notre Dame takes on Ohio State in South...

Irish fans excited for top-10 matchup vs. Ohio State

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
This is the 11th time College Gameday has visited Notre Dame and the third time the show has been live to preview Notre Dame v. Ohio State.

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, September 23, 2023

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, September 23, 2023

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Jobs layoffs are quite common, but like this clip in the WNDU Vault shows, sometimes those...

WNDU Vault: Job Cuts at Goshen Company

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

Pets

If you are interested in adopting Buddy or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue,...

2nd Chance Pet: Buddy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Buddy who is looking for a new home!

News

If you are interested in adopting Buddy or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue,...

2nd Chance Pet: Buddy

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

As police do what they can to investigate drug crimes, that can sometimes lead them to weird...

WNDU Vault: Drug Bust in Van Buren County

Updated: 12 hours ago

High School

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 6 in Indiana, Week 5 in Michigan

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan

News

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 6 in Indiana, Week 5 in Michigan

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 6 in Indiana, Week 5 in Michigan

Updated: 22 hours ago