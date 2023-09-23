Clash of the Titans: Ohio State legend Archie Griffin talks big matchup at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ohio State is a big school. Enrollment at their main campus is over 60,000. That’s more than the population of Mishawaka. Notre Dame’s enrollment is around 9,000.

Both campuses are beautiful. Notre Dame has two lovely lakes. Ohio State has one.

Students walk the God Quad at Notre Dame. At Ohio State, it’s the Oval.

Whether you’re a fan of the oldest marching band in the country, or “The Best Damn Band in the Land,” football has been the passion of both schools for a very long time.

The House that Rockne built is 93 years old. Ohio Stadium is just over a hundred years old.

When it comes to Heismans, both Notre Dame and Ohio State have won seven each — the most in the nation. Archie Griffin is the only person to have won two. He spoke to our own Tricia Sloma about this weekend’s matchup.

“I think it’s going to be a great matchup,” Griffin said. “I’m very impressed with the quarterback that you guys got from Wake Forest, Sam Hartman. He really looks fantastic. You guys look like you had an all-around great team.”

Griffin is proud of former Buckeye Marcus Freeman.

“Well, he’s got a great future ahead of him. Certainly, he’s got a great future there at Notre Dame,” Griffin said. “He learned a lot and he knows how to conduct himself. He knows how to recruit players and he knows how to get the best out of players, and that is so very, very important. My former coach Woody Hayes would always say, ‘You win with people,’ and I think Marcus has done a great job of recruiting outstanding athletes to win with. That’s so very, very important.”

Griffin would like to see more frequent contests between the Irish and the Buckeyes.

“We ought to play more often. Because the two storied programs not very far from each other. And it just makes sense that we should play more often,” he said. “I know Notre Dame’s history is just absolutely phenomenal. Ohio State’s history is phenomenal. We both have a lot of Heisman trophy winners in our history. And I know that I’m proud that I attended Ohio State University and I know everybody, certainly that attended Notre Dame is very proud as well. Tim Brown is very proud. He always speaks very, very high on his alma mater, and it’s always great to see that amongst Heisman trophy winners speaking high of their alma mater.”

Griffin is now 69 years old. He told Sloma he expects there will be another two-time Heisman winner someday. He thinks USC quarterback Caleb Williams has a shot this year, but that Caleb could be challenged by Hartman.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.