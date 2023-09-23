Buzz Around Campus: Fans pumped for battle between Buckeyes, Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s nothing that beats a Notre Dame home game… unless, of course, it’s a Notre Dame home game under the primetime lights.

Those are the exact conditions the Irish have when they welcome Ohio State.

What’s the best about a game under the lights?

“I think the best part is the atmosphere,” said one fan. “Everybody gets up early and gets ready for the game. Tailgates all day, but there’s just something about a night game, under the lights.”

“It’s got to be the light show at the end of the third quarter,” said an Irish fan. “The whole stadium gets electric.”

“You get to watch all the games throughout the day and then this is like the icing on the cake,” said an Ohio State fan.

“Twelve hours of tailgating,” said another fan.

Who’s got the better atmosphere? The Horseshoe or Notre Dame Stadium?

“At a big game like this one, I’m going to say Notre Dame has the better atmosphere,” said one fan. “But Ohio State will travel well to this game to make it part of that atmosphere.”

The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame in last year’s matchup in Columbus. What gives you more confidence that the Irish are going to be better off this year?

“This year, we have a different kind of offense, different style, a new quarterback in Sam Hartman,” explained one Notre Dame fan. “I think we all believe in Sam Hartman, so we’re going to take the dub this time.”

Score prediction for Saturday night?

“28-24 Notre Dame.”

“35-21 Ohio State”

“I’ll go 45-30 Notre Dame.”

