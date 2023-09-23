2nd Chance Pet: Buddy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Buddy a dog looking for a new home!

To see if Buddy is the right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you are interested in adopting Buddy or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Heartland Small Animal Rescue’s adoption center is located at the PetSmart at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

