Advertise With Us

Woman sues McDonald’s claiming severe burns from hot coffee

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a photographer, at a McDonald's restaurant in New York.(Mark Lennihan | (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is being sued again after a customer allegedly burned herself after spilling hot coffee.

According to the lawsuit, an elderly woman claims she was served a scalding cup of coffee with an improperly attached lid from a McDonald’s restaurant in San Francisco.

As a result, the coffee allegedly poured out on her lap after she tried drinking it and caused severe burns.

The lawsuit also alleges that the restaurant employees refused to help her, but in a statement, the McDonald’s CEO said employees and management spoke to the woman within minutes of the incident.

The CEO also said the company is reviewing the claim in detail.

The company was previously sued in 1992 after a woman suffered third-degree burns after spilling coffee.

She was awarded nearly $3.2 million but later settled for roughly $480,000.

Earlier this year, a family was awarded $800,000 after a toddler was burned by hot chicken nuggets served by McDonald’s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
Watervliet man dies after drowning while fishing out of kayak in Paw Paw Lake
Cop cars idle with lights on at a BP gas station on Sample Street, where the pursuit initially...
Suspect arrested after police pursuit on South Bend’s west side
Officers found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 500 block of S....
1 dead after early morning shooting in Elkhart
Rease Pence
18-year-old found guilty of 2022 double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Expect a warm & dry football weekend in Michiana
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Two people are dead after a bus carrying high school band members overturned. (WCBS,...
2 dead in high school band bus crash
The days are limited before the government is forced to shut down, unless some sort of deal is...
Government shutdown likely as GOP infighting escalates