Supreme Court Justice Kagan speaks at Notre Dame about the future of democracy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There was a lot of talk about the big game on the Notre Dame campus today.

But there was also some serious academic discussion about the future of democracy.

The future of democracy is the theme of this year’s Notre Dame forum. This year’s guest speaker was U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan.

Kagan had no judicial experience when she joined the court in August of 2010. She says that scenario is probably something more commonly associated with the past—not the future.

“It used to be the case by the way that the court was full of people, lawyers who hadn’t been judges. For example, if you look back to the Brown v. Board court, the Brown v. Board court didn’t have a single justice on it who hadn’t been a judge previously,” Kagan said. “I think we’ve gotten away from it mostly because of the nomination and confirmation process. That people, presidents very much want to know what their nominees are going to do, and the court has become a little bit more, or a lot more something that you know presidents want to make sure that their nominees are not going to surprise them.”

Kagan also spoke of the current court’s propensity to overturn precedent. “There have been times recently where there have been ideological divides, with one side overturning precedent. I don’t think, I’m hopeful that it won’t have that year after year, case after case, at least it shouldn’t because the idea of precedent is of incredible importance to the development of law,” Kagan explained. “It keeps law stable, and it means that people who rely on a particular legal rule, principal don’t have the rug pulled out from under them. So, it’s not like you have a right one day and you don’t have the right the next day. It’s not like you own a piece of property one day, and then you don’t own a piece of property the next day.”

