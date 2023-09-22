Advertise With Us

Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure

Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.
Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two types of mattresses sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to the potential for mold exposure.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses may have been exposed to water during manufacturing, which could allow mold to develop.

At least 541 reports of mold on the mattresses have been reported to the federal agency, but no injuries are known.

Approximately 48,000 mattresses sold at Costco locations in the northwest United States, San Francisco Bay Area and online are under the recall.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall applies to mattresses manufactured at FXI’s San Bernadino, California, facility with select model numbers between Jan. 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023.

Customers can contact the mattress manufacturer FXI for a full refund or replacement mattress. Costco is also directly reaching out to customers who previously purchased a recalled mattress.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
Watervliet man dies after drowning while fishing out of kayak in Paw Paw Lake
Cop cars idle with lights on at a BP gas station on Sample Street, where the pursuit initially...
Suspect arrested after police pursuit on South Bend’s west side
Officers found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 500 block of S....
1 dead after early morning shooting in Elkhart
Rease Pence
18-year-old found guilty of 2022 double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina
In this frame grab from video provided by Debbie McFarland, state Sen. Bill Eigel torches a...
A flamethrower and comments about book burning ignite a political firestorm in Missouri
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
US education chief considers new ways to discourage college admissions preference for kids of alumni