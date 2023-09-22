Rail Safety Week aims to community awareness back on track

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and all across North America, Canadian National Railway is providing safety tips to keep motorists and pedestrians... well, Safe.

Officials with the railroad met in South Bend at the Logan St. rail crossing to discuss rail crossing protocol.

According to safety officials with Canadian National, St. Joseph County is currently number one in the state for rail-related incidents, and that’s not something you want to be number one at, so railway officials hope these reminders can prevent future tragedies.

“Indiana is always in the top 5 when it comes to ‘train vs. Incidents,’ and what I mean by that is every three hours in the U.S., a train strikes either a vehicle or pedestrian or trespasser along the tracks, and when it comes to national stats, Indiana is always ranked in the top 5 when it comes to states with the most incidents,” said special agent Jeffrey Price with the Canadian National Railroad Police.

None of us want to be stuck waiting at a train crossing, but there are worse things that can happen.

“If you take a soda can and you put it in front of your vehicle, and you run that soda can over with your car, everyone knows what a crushed soda can looks like,” Price said. “The weight ratio between that soda can and your car is 4000 to 1. So now if you take your same automobile and put that in front of a freight train, and a train strikes that vehicle, the weight ratio is also 4000 to 1.”

The U.S. saw 274 fatalities and 660 injuries due to rail incidents in 2022 alone, so how can motorists and pedestrians stay safe around railroad crossings?

“Once those red lights start flashing at a crossing, you must stop,” Price said. “It’s not a yield sign to try and get through as quickly as possible. Stop means stop, and as soon as the gates start dropping, there’s no reason your vehicle needs to be anywhere in that crossing.”

But what if you or another motorist experiences an emergency at a railroad crossing?

“If there is an incident where your vehicle may become stuck on the tracks or something is not right with the crossing, one of the crossing systems isn’t working as appropriate or the right way, we want the public to notify the railroad of that emergency, and what they can do is they can look for that blue and white sign at the crossing,” Price said. “If you become stuck or hung up at the crossing, by contacting the railroad and giving the DOT number, we can then try to stop trains. That way, if we can stop trains and we know about the incident, we can help reduce an incident where a train may strike your vehicle or cause an incident at that crossing.”

Special Agent Price says motorists should allow the gates to go up all the way and look both ways before crossing because another train might be coming from the opposite direction, and you wouldn’t see it coming before it’s too late.

If you are walking near the tracks, remove your headphones or pause your music, as you might only hear a train approaching after it’s too late.

“Fortunately, in the county, there are a lot of bridges and overpasses that drivers can use. We encourage those drivers, if there is a bridge overpass or underpass along the route, to utilize those locations,” Price said. “Also, give yourself extra time when you’re leaving home. The extra time can help if there is a train that approaches when you are trying to cross over a crossing or approaching a crossing. That way, you’re giving yourself ample time, and there’s no need to try to beat the train or try to hurry up and try to cross those tracks quickly if there is a train coming.”

Special Agent Price also warns about winter approaching, as slippery and icy roads can prevent drivers from breaking in time as crossing gates start to descend.

“What we’re asking drivers and motorists to do is if you’re trying to get to your destination, give themselves extra time,” Price said.

If trains are involved in incidents and conductors witness death or mayhem, the railroad provides them with mental health services.

“We have an EAP (Employee Assistance) program that conductors will typically use if they see an incident,” Price said. “We also partner with local law enforcement as well to conduct active enforcement of the tracks, so if we see someone by the tracks and it is believed they are contemplating suicide, we want to get them the help they need and make sure they are safe.”

And as the Be Rail Smart motto states, stop, look, listen, and live.

These tracks run from Chicago to Detroit, carrying freight.

