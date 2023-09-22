Advertise With Us

Pod of Gold: Crew sets the table for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State with special guest Malik Zaire

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a special energy on and around Notre Dame’s campus the week of a big game. This week is no exception as the ninth-ranked Irish prepare to host No. 6 Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff on NBC is set at 7:30 p.m.

But before the game, and before the crew sets up residency with Touchdown Jesus as its backdrop, South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie break down the Irish chances at a signature victory that would propel them into the College Football Playoff conversation.

They are joined this week by former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, who says this is a “can’t miss” opportunity and a chance to “change the narrative” moving forward.

This week’s Pod of Gold was recorded live at the WNDU Studios in South Bend, home of the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show before each Notre Dame football game.

