Over 100 Michiana businesses to be featured at 12th annual Homespun Fall Artisan Market

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s always a good feeling to go out and shop with small and local businesses.

On Saturday morning, there’s an opportunity to support over 100 local vendors from around Michiana with the return of the 12th annual Homespun Fall Artisan Market. The one-day event will feature plenty of different items from some of the area’s local artisans, bakers, food, trucks and more.

There will be a wide variety of things to shop around for at the market, including handmade and vintage jewelry, silverware, some yummy sweets, and some creative arts and crafts.

Of course, the Fall Market is going to showcase items that fit with the season, from pumpkin patches to some autumn-scented candles that are hand poured in Niles from Cardinal Candles.

And that’s what it’s all for: supporting the local businesses of the Michiana area.

“It’s wonderful. I’m a huge fan of small businesses and people that enjoy making things and creating things,” said Katie Femia, founder of the Homespun Fall Artisan Market. “The fact that it keeps getting bigger and gaining interest year to year, it’s exciting cause it shows that people appreciate, and the community appreciates this type of work and this type of craftmanship and they like supporting small business.”

The Homespun Fall Artisan Market is held at the commercial building of the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds, which is located at 5117 S. Ironwood Drive.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.