Over 100 Michiana businesses to be featured at 12th annual Homespun Fall Artisan Market

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s always a good feeling to go out and shop with small and local businesses.

On Saturday morning, there’s an opportunity to support over 100 local vendors from around Michiana with the return of the 12th annual Homespun Fall Artisan Market. The one-day event will feature plenty of different items from some of the area’s local artisans, bakers, food, trucks and more.

There will be a wide variety of things to shop around for at the market, including handmade and vintage jewelry, silverware, some yummy sweets, and some creative arts and crafts.

Of course, the Fall Market is going to showcase items that fit with the season, from pumpkin patches to some autumn-scented candles that are hand poured in Niles from Cardinal Candles.

And that’s what it’s all for: supporting the local businesses of the Michiana area.

“It’s wonderful. I’m a huge fan of small businesses and people that enjoy making things and creating things,” said Katie Femia, founder of the Homespun Fall Artisan Market. “The fact that it keeps getting bigger and gaining interest year to year, it’s exciting cause it shows that people appreciate, and the community appreciates this type of work and this type of craftmanship and they like supporting small business.”

The Homespun Fall Artisan Market is held at the commercial building of the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds, which is located at 5117 S. Ironwood Drive.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

The 9-hole, 27-shot experience returns to the stadium after it was set up last year as part of...

Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course next week

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
“The Links at Four Winds Field" gives you the rare opportunity to play a round of golf right in the heart of downtown South Bend!

Crime

Fugitive Friday: September 22, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Crime

Brandon Dougall

Fugitive Friday: September 22, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fugitive Friday: September 22, 2023

Fugitive Friday: September 22, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Watervliet man dies after drowning while fishing out of kayak in Paw Paw Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Homespun Artisan Market providing sweet options

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Homespun Artisan Market getting into fall festivities

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

12th annual Homespun Fall Artisan Market returns

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Expect a warm & dry football weekend in Michiana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
We need rain, but rain percentages will stay at 0% through the weekend.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago