Ohio’s ‘Big Nut’ visits Notre Dame

BLOOMVILLE, Ohio (WNDU) - At Ohio State games, there are fans… and then there are super fans.

That’s how you can describe Jon Peters, better known as “Big Nut.” You can’t miss him in the stands on football Saturdays.

It turns out, it’s not just games. Big Nut travels the Buckeye state, raising a ton of money for scholarships.

Our own Tricia Sloma traveled to Bloomville, Ohio, for the town’s block party. That’s where she found Buckeye fans in line to take pictures with Big Nut.

“Listen, it’s an honor and blessing to me that they want their picture taken with me,” Peters said. “I’m just a fat guy in face paint. I’m just Jon Peters. I work in a factory — Whirlpool Corporation for 41 years. I grew up on a dairy farm.

“My spirit might be a little different than most other people,” he added. “But you know, that’s what Buckeye Nation is all about — different spirits. And you know what on game day, it’s amazing.”

At football games, Big Nut works the tailgates and crowds before heading inside for kickoff.

“I love during timeouts and in between quarters and before and halftime,” he said. “I love working with the Buckeye Nation, the fans because to me that’s what the fans are all about.”

Big Nut didn’t get the chance to attend the last time Ohio State was in South Bend in 1996. He is looking forward to seeing the University of Notre Dame campus and reflecting on the history.

“I’m looking to all their traditions, what they have,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to taking it all in — the traditions, the atmosphere — because it’s about tradition. It’s about the fans. I think they’re good fans.

“I respect Notre Dame,” he continued. “I mean, how could you not respect Notre Dame? Notre Dame’s tradition is right up there, right toward the top just like Ohio State. They’ve won so many title, and they’ve had so many great players and traditions.”

Big Nut’s hometown is Fremont, located in northwest Ohio.

He’s been doing this for over 20 years. It all started when he entered a costume contest. The prize was a basket of cookies.

If you would like to contact Big Nut, his email address is bignut4buckeyes@yahoo.com.

For donations to the Big Nut Scholarship Fund, click here and go to the “Buckeye Give” tab and search for “BIG NUT” or 640462.

Meanwhile, Big Nut took time to visit The WNDU Studios out of costume to tell us more about himself. You can watch that full interview by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.